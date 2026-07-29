The IDF this week held a ceremony at the Israeli Air Force's Palmachim Airbase marking the reopening of Squadron 193, "Defenders of the West," which will operate helicopters for maritime reconnaissance and naval support missions.

The ceremony was attended by Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler, Israeli Navy Commander Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, as well as commanders, service members, and aircrew.

Squadron 193 will operate in cooperation with the Navy's Missile Boat Flotilla and support a wide range of naval missions, including protecting Israel's strategic assets, safeguarding freedom of navigation, assisting maneuvering forces, and providing naval fire support.

The IDF said the squadron's reactivation will strengthen cooperation between the Air Force and Navy while expanding the military's operational capabilities in the maritime arena.

The squadron has been equipped with SH-60F Seahawk helicopters, designated in Israeli service as the Shelach. The maritime helicopters are designed to conduct intelligence-gathering, reconnaissance and surveillance, search-and-rescue, and naval support missions. They are equipped with advanced sensor systems, including maritime radar and day-and-night observation systems.

מסוק ה-SH-60F צילום: דובר צה"ל

Squadron 193, "Defenders of the West," was established in 1987. Over the years it operated Dolphin helicopters and later Atalef helicopters. The squadron was deactivated at Ramat David Airbase in 2025 and has now resumed operations from Palmachim Airbase in a new configuration as a maritime support helicopter squadron.

Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler said during the ceremony, "Today you are opening a new chapter in the squadron's legacy, which for nearly forty years has embodied a unique partnership. The close bond between Missile Boat Flotilla 3 and Squadron 193, between the naval and air arms-from defending Israel's western maritime frontier to conducting joint operations far beyond our borders-constitutes the IDF's long-range, strategic, integrated arm. Throughout the four decades in which the squadron operated, you served deep from home and protected the strategic assets of the State of Israel."

He added, "If I had to choose one word, it would be partnership. Israel's defensive line begins wherever Israeli fighting forces stand together. Together we maximize our capabilities, enhance our operational effectiveness, build on shared values, and act מתוך a belief in the justice of our mission. This is the moment. This is the time. The squadron's flag is being unfurled once again, and from here you move forward. Go out to sea, accomplish your mission, and return safely to your new home-the home at Palmachim."

Israeli Navy Commander Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel added, "This evening marks the closing of a circle for the men and women of the Navy and Air Force who chose to serve where responsibility is greatest, the challenges are most complex, and the sense of mission accompanies every action. Israel's maritime arena is vast, dynamic, and constantly changing. To defend it and ensure maritime superiority requires a connection between ships and aircraft, between sailors and airmen, between people from different backgrounds who become a single force."

"The pilots, mechanics, airborne reconnaissance officers, and Missile Boat Flotilla 3 personnel have learned to operate together, see together, think together, and fight together. They have learned to rely on one another during moments of danger and operational pressure-moments that have woven a unique fabric of shared responsibility and comradeship."

Addressing the squadron's personnel, Harel said, "Today you are receiving far more than helicopters and missions. You are receiving trust, responsibility, and above all, the commitment to continue the unique alliance between the Air Force and the Navy, between the helicopter and the missile boat, between the blue of the sky and the blue of the sea."

Palmachim Airbase Commander Brig. Gen. Y. said, "We are living through a tense period and an exceptionally challenging operational reality. IDF soldiers are risking their lives defending the State of Israel in a multi-front war, while all of our enemies have access to the maritime domain that enables them to operate. What could be more symbolic at this time than adding another significant capability to the IDF in the form of a new-old maritime helicopter squadron? This is a historic, unique, and exciting milestone."

"Squadron 193 is a central pillar of the Israeli Navy's ability to safeguard Israel's maritime borders and its exclusive economic waters. I hope the cooperation between our branches will serve as a model of unity that provides both security and a sense of security for the citizens of Israel."

He continued, "To all of our valued partners-the defeat of our enemies and the restoration of peace and security for all Israeli citizens are our shared objectives, and they will continue to guide our path. To the Squadron 193 family-the full strength of Palmachim stands behind you. I believe in you, and I am immensely proud of you."

Squadron 193 Commander Lt. Col. B. concluded, "Over the past four decades, the squadron's heritage has been built and its spirit has taken shape-a spirit of friendship and comradeship, dedication, professionalism, and a profound sense of mission. That spirit will continue to guide us and remain a defining element of the new chapter we are writing."

"Members of the squadron, soon we will once again take to the skies, carry out operational missions, and play an active role in safeguarding the security of the State of Israel. The recent war has presented us with new challenges and evolving battlefields. It is our duty to learn its lessons and build our strength and capabilities accordingly. It is a tremendous privilege to take part in such an important and meaningful process. With great pride, deep responsibility, and profound respect, I am honored to once again receive and raise the squadron's flag," he concluded.