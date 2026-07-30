Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) brushed aside questions from Drop Site and Zeeteo about a poll showing Americans favoring the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a brief exchange on Capitol Hill.

When asked about a survey claiming that Americans support arresting Netanyahu by a 22-point margin, Fetterman reaffirmed his support for Israel, saying, "Keep killing the Hamas leadership and also the Iranians, too."

Fetterman also rejected the claim that the inquiries were representing the will of the public. "It's a race to be more pro-Hamas, Drop Site or Zeeteo," he declared.