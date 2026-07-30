John Fetterman
John FettermanREUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) brushed aside questions from Drop Site and Zeeteo about a poll showing Americans favoring the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a brief exchange on Capitol Hill.

When asked about a survey claiming that Americans support arresting Netanyahu by a 22-point margin, Fetterman reaffirmed his support for Israel, saying, "Keep killing the Hamas leadership and also the Iranians, too."

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Fetterman also rejected the claim that the inquiries were representing the will of the public. "It's a race to be more pro-Hamas, Drop Site or Zeeteo," he declared.

John Fetterman Crashes Out On Reporter