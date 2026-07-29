IDF soldiers are currently concentrating their efforts on locating and dismantling Hezbollah weapons that remain in the area of the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

As part of these efforts, dozens of weapons have been located in recent days.

Over the past several days, IDF soldiers located Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, explosive devices, grenades, magazines, and additional military equipment.

Additionally, IDF soldiers identified a suspect in the Ras Bayada area who approached the soldiers in a manner that posed a threat to them.

The soldiers fired warning shots in an attempt to distance him. After the suspect continued advancing toward the soldiers and failed to comply with their calls, they fired toward him in order to remove the threat.