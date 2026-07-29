Over the past week, the IDF struck and dismantled several Hamas weapons storage facilities in the central and northern Gaza Strip.

One of the storage facilities had been established inside a mosque in the northern Gaza Strip.

"This is as additional example of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip exploiting civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes by storing weapons in the heart of the civilian population, including in religious sites, to facilitate terrorist activity," the IDF noted.

"Prior to the strikes, advance warnings were provided to the civilian population to mitigate the risk of harm to them."

The IDF also emphasized that "the weapons were intended to be used against IDF troops operating in the Yellow Line area and against Israeli civilians, and were dismantled in order to remove the threat."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."