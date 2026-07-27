The IDF and ISA struck in the Deir al-Balah area on Sunday and eliminated the terrorist Wael Musa Khaled Ladawi, the Head of Hamas' Internal Security in the Central Gaza Strip.

Hamas' Internal Security apparatus is a central and clandestine body within the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to the IDF, under Ladawi's command, the apparatus collected intelligence for senior Hamas officials, supporting their decision-making and facilitating the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against the State of Israel.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

This is the second elimination of a senior Hamas figure in the central Gaza Strip in two days. On Saturday, the military eliminated the terrorist Hamam Eid, the Commander of Hamas’ UAV Cell in the central camps.

According to the IDF, as part of his role, the terrorist was responsible for the production of UAVs for the Hamas terrorist organization in the central camps, intended to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Previously, Hamam served as the Head of the Drone Unit in the central camps and took part in planning and carrying out aerial terrorist attacks against IDF troops.

Recently, the terrorist had been operating to rehabilitate and strengthen Hamas’ aerial capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.