עימות חריף באו"ם | צביעות בלתי נתפסת, חמאס לא ישתנה צילום: דוברות

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sharply criticized the UN Security Council's demand that Israel allow dual-use materials into the Gaza Strip, arguing that such equipment is exploited by Hamas for terrorist purposes.

Speaking during a heated Security Council session on Tuesday, Danon criticized the international community's conduct and said Israel has decided to take matters into its own hands rather than wait for outside actors to confront terrorism in Gaza.

The ambassador said that while Israel has fulfilled all of its commitments, Hamas has consistently refused to disarm and remains committed to its strategy of terrorism.

"Israel will not wait forever," Danon said. "We understand that if we do not disarm Hamas, no one else will."

Continuing his remarks before the Council, Danon reviewed developments in the conflict with Hamas and stressed Israel's sole responsibility for protecting its citizens.

"For months, the world waited for Hamas to change. It did not change. It refused to disarm, rejected every proposal, and continued to choose terrorism," he said. "Israel understands what others still refuse to acknowledge: no one will disarm Hamas on our behalf. The responsibility rests with us, and we will fulfill it. Hamas will be disarmed so that it can no longer threaten the citizens of Israel or the future of the region."

A central focus of the debate was the demand by several Security Council members that Israel lift restrictions on the entry of dual-use materials into the Gaza Strip.

Danon responded with particularly sharp criticism, pointing to Hamas's documented use of civilian resources for military purposes.

"The hypocrisy of some members of this Council is beyond comprehension," he said. "You demand that Israel allow materials into Gaza that Hamas turns into rockets and tunnels, and then express surprise that it continues to rearm itself. Hamas itself has boasted about turning water pipes into missiles. Israel will not serve as a supplier of raw materials to a terrorist organization. As long as Hamas controls Gaza, we will not allow it to rearm, nor will we provide it with the tools for the next massacre."