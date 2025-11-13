Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is receiving medical care in a Pittsburgh hospital after suffering a fall near his home in Braddock, his office confirmed Thursday.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Fetterman experienced a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that caused him to feel light-headed and fall, resulting in minor facial injuries. He was transported to the hospital as a precaution and is reportedly in good condition under routine observation.

The senator has chosen to remain hospitalized so doctors can adjust his medication. In a lighthearted remark, Fetterman joked, “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

It is not yet known how long he will stay under medical supervision. Lawmakers are currently in their districts following the passage of a funding bill that reopened the government, with the Senate scheduled to reconvene in Washington next week.