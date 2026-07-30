Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected reports that he is attempting to push US President Donald Trump toward continued military engagement with Iran, stating clearly that the American president controls decision-making in the ongoing conflict.

Appearing Wednesday on ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, the Israeli leader expressed deep mistrust regarding diplomatic engagements with Tehran.

"Well, I don't know if it's unlikely, but I'm skeptical about Iran's modus operandi, I mean, the method of operating. They always lie, they always cheat, and they always play for time. Could that, within sufficient pressure -- diplomatic, economic pressure -- could that change? Give it a try."

In the interview, which followed Tuesday’s closed-door White House deliberations between the two heads of state, Netanyahu emphasized the underlying dynamics of the bilateral alliance as the conflict hits its sixth month.

"The truth is, we're partners. We're allies. He's the senior partner. It's the United States of America, let's not forget. And I'm a junior partner. But I'm the prime minister of Israel, and when I have to stand up for the interest of my country and the security of my country, I do so," he said.

"But I always do so with a deep appreciation of the role that the United States under President Trump has played in joining forces with us against our common enemy that wants to destroy us both," Netanyahu stressed.

The Prime Minister also pushed back against accusations made by Vice President JD Vance, who suggested on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Israeli factions were conducting paid campaigns to disrupt US-Iran diplomatic talks and prolong the war.

"Well, we're not actually. I had a very good conversation with the vice president this morning, and I think we straightened that out because we're not. That's not our policy," he stressed.

Addressing shifting public perception in America, Netanyahu blamed foreign interference for eroding traditional backing: "I think there's been a change because of the proliferation of social media, and the fact that sovereign countries have manipulated with bot farms and other things. And we can see a direct relationship between the proliferation of social media and the decline in support for Israel."

"Does it concern me? Yes, yes, it does. And I want bipartisan support for Israel because I think that's a fundament of our national security," he said.

Addressing rumors regarding his Oval Office presentation, Netanyahu denied trying to pressure Trump into launching additional strikes after Trump remarked publicly that the intelligence was shared "because he wants me to stay involved."

"Actually, not. That's the caricature, the cartoon picture. That is not true," Netanyahu stated, clarifying that their conversations focused on evaluating strategic paths - including negotiating a broader deal with Iranian officials, continuing the blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz, or executing further military actions.

"We actually analyzed all three possibilities, and I thought we did it in an open way between friends and allies, and it's his decision. It's his decision," said Netanyahu.

Furthermore, Netanyahu rejected accusations that he tricked the administration into entering the war under false promises of an easy regime collapse.

"No, I didn't mislead anything... nobody tells President Trump what to do," he stressed.

Discussing the overall standing of Iran and Israel, he added, "I think Iran is weaker than ever before. I think Israel is stronger than ever before, but I can't tell you that the regime has already collapsed."

The prime minister issued a direct warning against further Iranian aggression, declaring that targeting Israel would be a "perilous mistake, and we'll respond very, very forcefully."

He concluded by reiterating the shared strategic goal between the US and Israel.

"My goal is to make sure that Iran, with this regime, doesn't have nuclear weapons. And that's something that President Trump and I both agree on, because it would be a different world."

Though unable to offer a concrete timeline for when the ruling government in Tehran might fall, Netanyahu maintained that "it ultimately will be."