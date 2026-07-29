Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday, following his meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said the meeting “was great" and described it as “one of the best meetings that we've had."

“And I always hate to disappoint our would-be critics who are trying to find cracks in our alliance. And what they find, like today, is a wall of granite, because the president is so clear. We have a common commitment," the Prime Minister told Hannity.

“We don't want to see this fanatic regime in Tehran have nuclear weapons to threaten every American and to threaten the peace of the world and to threaten the existence of Israel," continued Netanyahu. “So we have a common goal. And it's going to be achieved, either through diplomatic means or other means. But we're both committed to that. And that's the main headline that I would tell you."

Earlier, Trump commented in a post on Truth Social on the meeting with Netanyahu.

Trump shared photos from the meeting and added, “Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed."

A White House spokesperson issued a statement following Tuesday’s meeting between Netanyahu and Trump, saying it was "productive and good."

Senior officials close to the Prime Minister stated: "It was a very good and highly positive meeting. The two leaders discussed all fronts, foremost Iran, and reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They also discussed the robust partnership between Israel and the US, as well as various opportunities across the Middle East."