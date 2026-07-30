A Celebration of Divine Love

This week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on the ancient, Biblical holiday of "Tu B'Av" - the Fifteenth of the month of Menachem Av, occurring this year on Wednesday, July 29th.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman delve deeply into the rich teachings of the sages that illuminate the fascinating history - and prophetic future promise - of this little-known holy day, called by the sages ‘the happiest day of the year.’

What is the source of this happiness? What is its message for us today? Our hosts share a sampling of Tu B'Av's powerful lessons of joy, renewed hope and the illumination of eternal, unconditional Divine love.