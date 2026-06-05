The Torah portion of Behalotcha presents a "slice of life" of the Children of Israel in the Wilderness. It opens with the inspiring scene of Aaron lighting the flames of the golden menorah at G-d's command, literally 'be'halotcha,' causing the lights to rise straight up.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share their thoughts on lessons learned from some of the portion's diverse themes: the sounding of the silver trumpets, the journeying forth of the Ark of the Covenant, the complainers, and the inscrutable prophecy of Eldad and Meidad, who foresaw the epic end-time battle of Gog and Magog, the final death throes of evil before the Final Redemption.