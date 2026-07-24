The Devotion of a True Leader

The observance of the fast day of Tisha B’Av this week will mark 1956 years since the destruction of the Holy Temple.

The rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem is a Torah commandment, and anticipated by every prophet of Israel. But what relevance does the distant memory of the Holy Temple have for us today?

Should we be mourning the past, or preparing for the future? Tisha B’Av means different things to different people…what does it mean to you?

In this week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, our hosts discuss the significance of the Holy Temple for all mankind, the promise of hope that it brings to humanity, and the big question...how is it going to be rebuilt?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share an inspiring, exciting perspective of Tisha B'Av and Holy Temple consciousness.