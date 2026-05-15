The 28th day of the month of Iyar is "Jerusalem Day," a modern-day holiday of Biblical proportions.

This is the anniversary of the day, 59 years ago, that Jerusalem was liberated and unified under Jewish sovereignty in the miraculous 1967 Six Day War.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the unparalleled prophetic significance of Jerusalem...and its unique relationship with both King David and Samuel the prophet, who passed away on the very same day in history.