In this era of AI, humans are inundated with information, and the answer to any question is just a click away. But yet the Torah portion of Chukat, with its inscrutable ordinance of the Red Heifer, conveys a different message: There are mysteries in this world; sacred secrets that we will never understand.

Indeed, the secret of the Red Heifer seems to stand in diametric opposition to the very essence of AI…two concepts that are as far apart as is the very difference between "information," and true "knowledge".

In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the mystery of the Red Heifer, on the connection between knowledge and the heart, and on template of true leadership.