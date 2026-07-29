Pennsylvania State Police arrested two New Jersey residents-one from Lakewood and the other from Toms River-after a search of their vehicle uncovered a cache of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million.

The incident occurred on an interstate toll road, where troopers stopped a vehicle traveling at approximately 87 mph (140 km/h) in a 62 mph (100 km/h) zone.

A roadside investigation revealed that the driver, a 19-year-old from Lakewood, was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license. A 34-year-old man from Toms River was riding as a passenger.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered more than 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of marijuana, along with approximately 200 pills of another illegal narcotic. All of the drugs were seized by law enforcement authorities.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene and charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

The judge presiding over the initial hearing set bail at $500,000 for each defendant. Both men remain in custody at a local detention facility pending further court proceedings.