During routine police activity in northern Israel, police officers received hygiene products from two residents of Rameh, who asked that the products be placed in a detainee's cell.

Prior to bringing the products into the cell, the police officer visually inspected them, ad noticed that one of the bottles of shampoo seemed suspicious.

Upon opening the bottle, the officer found many drugs of various types, still in packaging.

The two suspects, ages 19 and 23, were arrested, following which the court ordered them released under restrictive conditions.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, and the two are expected to be brought to justice later.