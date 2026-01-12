Detectives from the Traffic Division of the Jerusalem Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of Ma'ale Adumim today (Monday) after he was caught driving without a driver's license - this being his sixth offense.

The individual has had his license revoked for 18 months, as mandated by the court.

During the arrest, a search was conducted in his car, where a quantity of material suspected to be non-personal-use drugs was found. Additionally, a sobriety test indicated traces of drugs, including cocaine and hashish. The suspect was transferred for questioning at the Moriyah Police Station.

In parallel, a 21-year-old Jerusalem resident was arrested after being caught driving without a license for the third time. During a search of his vehicle, an "airsoft" gun was found. The police plan to file charges against him and request his detention until the end of proceedings, after his vehicle was impounded.