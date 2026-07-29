Dramatic rescue sees teen lifeguard battle terrifying waves to save boy dragged out to sea

A child who was swept out to sea by powerful waves was rescued at Santa Cruz Beach in California after a 16-year-old boy rushed into the water and fought the rough surf until he brought the child safely back to shore.

Dramatic footage shows the teenager diving into the crashing waves, locating the child, and holding onto him tightly. Time and again, the powerful surf engulfs both of them, pulling them beneath the surface, but the teenager refuses to let go and continues making his way toward shore while keeping the child close.

After a struggle lasting nearly two minutes, the teen reaches shallow water, where other beachgoers enter the water to help. Together, they pull the pair onto the beach, bringing the rescue to a successful conclusion.

The incident drew widespread attention, and U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he intends to invite the teenager and his family to the White House to present him with a high civilian honor.

"We're going to bring this young hero and his family to the White House-perhaps the child he saved as well-to present him with a high civilian honor. Very brave. He deserves it," Trump wrote.