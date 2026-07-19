Police on Sunday released their account of the arrest of three young men near Kedumim, saying the suspects were detained after Border Police officers spotted them filling several fuel containers at a local gas station following the fires that spread through the area.

The statement comes after supporters associated with the Hilltop Youth claimed the three were volunteers who had been refueling leaf blowers used to help extinguish the fire at Havat Gilad.

According to police, Border Police officers conducting patrols in the Kedumim area noticed a suspicious vehicle. Officers observed the occupants filling multiple containers with fuel. The three suspects, aged 18 to 20 and residents of the area, reportedly told officers the fuel was intended for agricultural equipment.

Police said that a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered what they described as an improvised weapon, masks, a utility knife, and two license plates belonging to another vehicle that had previously been taken off the road. According to the statement, the suspects were unable to provide an explanation for the items found during the search.

The three were arrested and transferred, along with the seized items, to the Ariel Police Station in the Samaria district for questioning. At the conclusion of the investigation, they were remanded in custody and are expected to be brought before a court for a detention hearing.

Police reiterated that they "condemn violence of any kind" and said they will continue to act against what they described as "violent and extremist offenders," investigate suspected offenses, and bring those responsible to justice.