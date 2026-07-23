זירת הפיגוע בחוות אברהם נדב גולדשטיין, TPS

A Jew was severely wounded on Thursday in a stabbing attack at the Avraham Farm adjacent to Alon Moreh in Samaria while working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the scene.

According to initial details from the scene, two terrorists stabbed the Jewish victim, who had arrived at the scene to assist in extinguishing the fire. Forces at the scene eliminated the two terrorists.

Troops have surrounded the village of Beit Furiq, from where the Palestinian Arab arsonists came.

Police teams are also at the scene, where they are collecting evidence and investigating the incident.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported: "At 11:36, MDA Yarkon's 101 hotline received a report of a man who was stabbed near a farm in the Shechem sector. MDA EMTs and paramedics, together with IDF medical forces, are providing medical care to a 51-year-old man in serious condition at the scene. At the scene, there are two neutralized Palestinians."

MDA EMT Israel Arbus reported from the scene: "While providing medical cover at the scene of a fire, civilians called out to us that a man had been stabbed. We immediately ran to him and saw a 51-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his body. We provided life-saving medical treatment, including bleeding control, and together with IDF medical personnel, evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition. Two Palestinian assailants were neutralized at the scene."

מטוסים הוזנקו לשריפה סמוך לאלון מורה בחוות דרך אברהם

At the same time, firefighters from the Samaria district, assisted by two firefighting aircraft from the Elad Squadron, are working to contain a fire that broke out at the Derech Avraham Farm near the community of Elon Moreh in Samaria.

Teams at the scene reported an extensive line of fire and difficulties reaching all of the blaze's central points from the ground. However, the fire's spread towards the farm itself has been stopped.

Following a situational assessment and an analysis of the terrain and weather conditions, a decision was made to dispatch firefighting aircraft to the area.