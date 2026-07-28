מבצע להריסת מבנים בלתי חוקיים פלסטינים צילום: דוברות

The Civil Administration carried out a large-scale enforcement operation in northern Samaria on Tuesday, demolishing several unauthorized Palestinian buildings deemed strategically significant.

The operation was ordered by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich following a directive to map and remove illegal construction after the deadly terror attacks in the region over the weekend.

Among the structures demolished were a four-story industrial and residential building covering about 800 square meters and a separate commercial and industrial building measuring roughly 450 square meters. The enforcement operation focused on an area adjacent to the Dotan Valley settlement, which the government has designated for development as part of its policy of strengthening Israeli communities while curbing illegal construction.

Smotrich, who toured the area during the operation, said the demolitions were part of a broader policy pursued over the past four years to expand enforcement against illegal building in Judea and Samaria.

"As part of the policy we have led over the past four years to strengthen the settlement enterprise and significantly increase the demolition of illegal structures, major enforcement action against strategic buildings in northern Samaria took place today," Smotrich said. "The decision to demolish buildings that serve as symbols is deliberate. We are enforcing the law and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of the country."