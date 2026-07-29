The World Mizrachi movement responded Wednesday to a new report describing 2025 as the most violent year for Diaspora Jewry in over thirty years.

"This report should be viewed as a troubling alarm for both the State of Israel and Jewish leaders around the world," World Mizrachi said in a statement. "When Jews are being attacked and killed for who they are, we cannot suffice with condemnations and expressions of solidarity and must begin implementing very specific and actionable responses."

"Alongside the increasingly important fight against growing antisemitism, the State of Israel needs to promote three parallel tracks: First, Israel needs to employ all relevant diplomatic and security resources to work with foreign governments to ensure the physical safety of Jewish communities and facilities across the globe and to identify and combat potential acts before they come to fruition.

"Secondly, we need to increase funding for Zionist and Jewish education in the Diaspora. Specifically in these moments, where Jews are under attack, it is all the more important that Jews feel proud of their identities and understand the historic connection to the land of Israel.

"And finally, we need to remove as many practical and bureaucratic roadblocks that prevent the widespread opening of the gates of aliyah (immigration to Israel - ed.). Every single Jew who sees his or her future here in Israel should be given the opportunity to come home quickly and easily."

The statement added, "Today, perhaps more than ever before in modern Jewish history, we need to understand that Zionism doesn't stop at Israel's borders. We have a responsibility for the physical protection of Jews around the world, alongside a commitment to promoting greater pride in the Jewish identities of communities and individuals across the globe."

"This responsibility is not only born out of the ideals of Zionism but must be a continuous reflection of Israel's moral and national commitment as the homeland of the Jewish people."