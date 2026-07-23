The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force has launched investigations into two separate incidents targeting victims because of their religion, following an alleged antisemitic assault in Brooklyn and an anti-Muslim threat in Queens.

The first incident occurred Tuesday morning in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, where a 64-year-old Jewish man was allegedly attacked while crossing the intersection of Kings Highway and Ocean Avenue. According to police, the suspect shouted antisemitic remarks before shoving the victim to the ground and fleeing the scene. The victim suffered injuries to his back and hip and was treated at Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital. Authorities described the suspect as a man with dark brown hair, a mustache, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a light gray polo shirt, a red baseball cap, and carrying a black backpack.

In a separate case, police said two Muslim women, ages 19 and 21, were threatened aboard a Q66 MTA bus in Woodside, Queens. Investigators said a man directed anti-Muslim remarks at the women while displaying a box cutter before fleeing. Neither victim was physically injured. The suspect is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit and a baseball cap.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is continuing to investigate both incidents and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through NYPD Crime Stoppers as authorities work to identify the suspects involved in both cases.