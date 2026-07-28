מנסור עבאס סירב לגנות את חמאס

Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas on Tuesday refused to directly answer whether Hamas is a terrorist organization that should be destroyed.

During an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Abbas was repeatedly pressed on the question by the interviewer but declined to give a clear answer.

At the start of the interview, Abbas said his party had condemned the October 7 massacre. "We condemned every act of terror. We condemned the crimes of October 7, not only from a civilian perspective but also from an Islamic religious perspective, and we spoke out against them," he said.

He added that Ra'am had worked "to preserve the fabric of relations" and had done everything in its power "to secure the release of the hostages."

When asked directly whether Hamas is a terrorist organization that should be destroyed, Abbas avoided giving a direct response, saying, "Beyond that, to put Mansour Abbas through these kinds of tests now... that's not right, it's not wise." He argued that such questions serve his political opponents and undermine his ability "to be a bridge for reconciliation and peace."

Later in the interview, the interviewer again asked whether Hamas is a terrorist organization. Abbas replied, "I don't want to give you a straight answer," before adding, "I have a straight answer; I just don't want to say it."

Asked why, Abbas responded, "I have my own considerations. My position and my system of values are clear and unequivocal."

Abbas also criticized the line of questioning, arguing that attempts to subject him to what he described as "loyalty tests" were "completely foolish."

"You want to portray me as someone who supports terror... that's not the right approach," he said.