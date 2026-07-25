צה"ל חיסל ראש חוליית נוח'בה שפשט למרחב כיסופים ב-7 באוקטובר דובר צה"ל

On Monday, the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Muhannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, a Hamas Nukhba cell commander.

The terrorist infiltarted the Kissufim area during the October 7th Massacre.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Raed Hani Mohammed Al-Amsi, an Aerial Surveillance Platoon commander in Hamas’ Aerial Array.

Additionally, during the strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Nabhan Mohammed Nabhan Al-Amsi, Head of the Military Intelligence Desk in Hamas' Gaza Brigade.

"Throughout the war and in recent months, the terrorists operated to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed. "The terrorists were eliminated in precise aerial strikes in order to remove the threat."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."