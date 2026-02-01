Speaking on the program “The Patriots" on Channel 14, Gal Hirsch, Israel’s Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, disclosed that he had been threatened by Einav Zangauker after her son Matan’s return from Hamas captivity.

“I received death threats from Einav Zangauker. It didn’t happen only once. She also assaulted a female soldier in my office. That woman, in her nobility, decided not to file a complaint against her," Hirsch said.

He added, “Einav asked me not to publicize her requests to meet personally with the Prime Minister - and afterward went and leaked details from the meeting, including recordings."

From Hirsch’s perspective, this constitutes crossing a red line. “My heart is always with the families of the hostages. They went through something horrific. The failure of October 7 is a failure - but there will no longer be immunity for those who say things that are out of bounds. Not everything is permitted."

Einav Zangauker responded generally to Hirsch’s interviews over the weekend, writing on X: “Luckily, President Trump thought differently, and thanks to him and thanks to our wonderful people who went out to fight for values and did not give up, Matan is here at home. Netanyahu’s floor rag continues his campaign of lies and rewriting history. It won’t work for you!! The correction is upon us."