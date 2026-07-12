חיסול חוליית מחבלים בדרכם למשגר דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday released new footage from the operations of the 551st Reserve Brigade Combat Team, which has been operating in southern Lebanon over the past two months, under the command of the 91st Division.

The troops recently completed their seventh round of combat operations and concluded their mission to eliminate threats to the State of Israel.

Among the footage released by the military is the elimination of a Hezbollah terrorist cell on its way to a rocket launcher, as well as a separate strike targeting an armed terrorist who was identified as an immediate threat to Israeli forces.

The IDF also published footage of Israeli Air Force strikes that destroyed Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the village of Majdal Zoun.

תיעוד מחיסול מחבל חמוש דובר צה"ל

During the operation, the troops located hundreds of weapons, eliminated more than 80 Hezbollah terrorists, and destroyed more than 200 terrorist infrastructure sites.

Among the targets destroyed were a strategic underground tunnel, two additional underground routes uncovered in Majdal Zoun, launch positions, weapons depots, and observation posts.

The IDF stressed that it "will continue operating to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and its forces and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its terrorist infrastructure or harm the citizens of the State of Israel."

השמדת תשתיות טרור דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל