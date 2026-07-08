IDF: Hezbollah terrorist eliminated after opening fire at IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon

IDF soldiers on Tuesday returned to the scene of a clash with Hezbollah terrorists in the Bint Jbeil area.

The clash, which occurred Thursday, left an IDF reservist was severely injured.

Forces returning to the scene on Tuesday conducted searches of the structure, which is located within the Security Zone in the Bint Jbeil area.

During the searches, a Hezbollah terrorist operating inside the structure opened fire at the soldiers.

The soldiers immediately returned fire, eliminating the terrorist. No IDF injuries were reported.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned that a soldier from the company commander's headquarters team killed one of the terrorists and captured a second terrorist alive.

During the intense exchange of fire inside the building, a dog from the IDF's Oketz canine unit, which was participating in the search operation, was killed.

Following the operation, the IDF promised that it "will continue to operate to remove any threat to its troops and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians."