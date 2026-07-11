Earlier on Saturday, IDF soldiers identified several Hezbollah terrorists transferring anti-tank missiles within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists entered the Security Zone in a vehicle and unloaded anti-tank missiles that were intended for attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. They transferred the anti-tank missiles into a structure in the area.

After additional Hezbollah terrorists transferred more weapons into the structure and entered it, the IDF struck the terrorists from the air in order to remove the threat.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, confirming the presence of weapons inside the structure.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to its soldiers and to Israeli civilians," a statement read.