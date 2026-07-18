A Lebanese Army soldier was killed and two others were wounded earlier Saturday after a Lebanese military vehicle struck an explosive device in the Al-Mansouri area of southern Lebanon.

"Earlier today (Saturday), a Lebanese Army vehicle drove over an explosive device in southern Lebanon," the IDF confirmed. "As a result, a Lebanese Army soldier was killed, and two additional soldiers were injured."

"Following a review, it was determined that the explosive device did not belong to the IDF and was most likely placed in the area by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"The incident occurred in the area of Al-Mansouri, within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon. In this area, IDF soldiers have not been present recently."

The IDF added, "It should be noted that the Lebanese Army vehicle entered the Security Zone without prior coordination with the IDF, as required according to the existing coordination mechanism."

"The IDF calls on the Lebanese civilians and the forces present in the area to avoid entering areas where Hezbollah continues to pose a threat and to coordinate movements in advance, as required, for their safety."