A video published by the Iranian regime-affiliated Mehr News Agency has drawn attention for depicting scenarios targeting U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and ending with a direct threat against President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump.

The video focuses on footage of Melania Trump during public appearances, including motorcade travel and visits to New York City. It claims to analyze her security arrangements using what it describes as satellite imagery and anonymous sources, alleging that predictable movement patterns and routines can be identified. Among its claims is that the U.S. Secret Service uses the code name "Muse" when referring to the First Lady.

Later in the video, the narrator claims that Melania Trump's interest in fashion makes her vulnerable, pointing to luxury retailers along Manhattan's Fifth Avenue as potential locations of concern. It also describes alleged security procedures surrounding her shopping trips, including advance screenings, the removal of trash bins, the sealing of manholes, and preparations for emergency evacuation routes.

The video goes on to discuss Melania Trump's alleged online shopping habits, naming brands including Saks, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, and Dior, while encouraging efforts to target clothing intended for her. It also describes hypothetical methods of recruiting people working around the First Lady through financial incentives.

The video concludes with a direct message to the president's son, stating: "This is only the beginning, Barron Trump, wait for us."