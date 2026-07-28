A new public opinion survey found that support among Americans for the war with Iran has fallen to its lowest level since the early stages of the conflict, with only one-third of respondents expressing support.

According to the poll conducted by Ipsos for Reuters, 69% of Americans said President Donald Trump has not clearly explained the goals of US military involvement in Iran. The finding included about four in ten Republicans.

The survey also showed Trump's job approval rating rising to 37%, an increase of three percentage points from the previous month.

Support for the war has remained below 40% since the US and Israel launched strikes on February 28. By comparison, public backing for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars was significantly higher during their opening months.

The poll found that independent voters favored Democratic congressional candidates over Republicans by a margin of 36% to 20%. Independents also said they preferred Democrats on economic policy.

Since mid-March, the survey has asked respondents whether they support military strikes on Iran. At that time, 37% said they supported the war. On the day the conflict began, 27% expressed support, while many respondents said they were uncertain.

The nationwide online survey was conducted from Friday through Sunday among 1,246 US adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.