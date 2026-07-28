Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to share intelligence with President Donald Trump demonstrating that Iran is expanding its nuclear infrastructure at its heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain facility and falsely claiming interest in continuing peace negotiations, according to a Jerusalem source cited by The New York Post on Monday.

The ongoing conflict in Iran and the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions are slated to be central topics during the high-level meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Netanyahu's delegation plans to present physical evidence of recent Iranian atomic developments to argue that leaders in Tehran are not participating in diplomatic talks in good faith, the source told The New York Post.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Israeli intelligence tracked the first known arrival of nuclear centrifuges at the secretive Pickaxe Mountain complex since ground was broken on the facility in 2020.

Situated over 300 feet beneath Kolang Mountain in close proximity to the Natanz nuclear complex, the site has drawn long-standing suspicion regarding its role in Iran's nuclear operations.

Prior to this discovery, no nuclear activity had been documented at the underground installation, a fact President Trump had cited to explain why American strikes had previously bypassed the location.

Trump previously minimized public reports of movement at the subterranean base, telling journalists last week that the United States lacked verified information concerning activity at Pickaxe Mountain.

Recently, however, the US president signaled a potential readiness to strike the mountain installation. Additionally, American military forces are reportedly prepared to execute a ground mission aimed at securing hundreds of pounds of enriched uranium believed to be stored inside Iran.

Israeli officials contend the dossier will prove Tehran lacks genuine intent to relinquish its nuclear or missile capabilities as ceasefire discussions with Washington proceed.

Beyond detailing Iran's covert military efforts, Netanyahu plans to update Trump on the status of ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon, where Iranian-backed terror proxy groups remain active.

Netanyahu is scheduled to remain in Washington through Tuesday to attend memorial services alongside Trump and other international leaders for the late South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.