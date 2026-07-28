Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump sent a clear message regarding Iran, indicating that he is not interested in further military escalation at this stage, despite insisting that the United States is capable of delivering a devastating blow to the regime in Tehran.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump addressed the nuclear site known as "Pickaxe Mountain," which Israeli intelligence reportedly believes has received relocated centrifuges, downplaying its significance.

"It's not a big deal," Trump said.

When asked whether Netanyahu had briefed him on Iranian activity at the site, Trump responded with a jab at the Prime Minister: "I don't need Bibi to tell me that. I know exactly what's going on there."

Trump added that the United States has the capability to quickly destroy bridges, power stations, and other infrastructure in Iran, but stressed that he has no desire to do so at this time.

"I want to avoid that. I'm not interested in doing it," he said.

According to the American president, Iran is seeking to renew talks with Washington.

"Iran wants to talk. There's a chance we'll make a deal," Trump said, claiming that after the latest round of fighting, the Iranians asked the United States to halt its strikes and resume negotiations.

Trump's remarks came just hours before his meeting with Netanyahu, during which the Prime Minister is expected to present updated intelligence on Iran's nuclear program and Tehran's efforts to rebuild its military capabilities, in an attempt to persuade the U.S. president not to rely solely on a diplomatic approach toward the Iranian regime.

However, Trump's comments suggest that, for now, he continues to favor a strategy of diplomatic pressure and efforts to reach an agreement while avoiding the launch of another large-scale military campaign against Iran.