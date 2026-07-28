A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck southwestern Japan on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread destruction, including the collapse of a shopping mall floor. Authorities have reported numerous fatalities and people trapped under the rubble.

The earthquake struck the Kumamoto region on the southern island of Kyushu.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) beneath the seabed.

The most severe damage was reported in the town of Kashima, where the second floor of an Aeon shopping mall collapsed following a powerful explosion. In an official statement, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said, "The second floor of a shopping complex in Kashima collapsed, leaving many people trapped beneath the debris." Japanese broadcaster TBS reported that the incident resulted in a significant number of fatalities.

According to NHK, at least 50 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Approximately 12 residential buildings also collapsed, with residents trapped in at least four of them.

JR Kyushu announced the suspension of train services across the affected area, including the Kyushu Shinkansen high-speed rail lines. Meanwhile, Kyushu Electric Power stated that no abnormalities or damage had been detected at the region's nuclear power plants.

The Kumamoto region has experienced devastating earthquakes in the past. In 2016, a powerful quake struck the area, killing more than 50 people, injuring approximately 1,800 others, and destroying tens of thousands of buildings.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active countries, with earthquakes occurring on average every five minutes somewhere in the country.