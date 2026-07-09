Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with the commander of the Israeli aid delegation to Venezuela, Home Front Command Commanding Officer Brigadier General Elad Edri, and Israel's designated Ambassador to Mexico, Yoed Magen.

The delegation has been operating in the country for the past ten days following the devastating earthquake to assist local authorities with structural assessments and classification of damaged buildings and restoration processes.

As part of its activities, the delegation, together with the local Ministry of Infrastructure, formulated a national reconstruction plan that was presented to the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and approved by her.

Netanyahu said in the conversation: "Thank you, BG Edri, and hello too to our Ambassador Designate, Yoed Magen. You are doing something unique; you are restoring both ruins and ties. You are showing the residents of Venezuela, as well as the Venezuelan government, the true face of the State of Israel."

He added, "The rescue and aid delegation assisted countless countries around the world, but what you are doing now is going to a country that cut ties nearly 20 years ago, and you're proving how good it is to be tied to Israel. We didn't ask who or what. We said, 'What needs to be done to help?' And you went with your good delegation, and you are representing us brilliantly."

Netanyahu noted that "unfortunately, we have gained a lot of experience in dealing with ruins because of our enemy's missile barrages, and I think you are number one in the world. But as far as we are concerned, what we are doing now on the diplomatic front, with the human connection between the nations, is no less important, and I salute you for this. Do your best, and we will welcome you with open arms when you return home. Thank you. Bravo."

BG Edri responded, "We got here last Wednesday following the request of the Venezuelan government to help in the effort to rebuild the country after the earthquake. We have been here for ten days already. Our mission began as a technical screening mission, meant to examine structures. Very quickly, in coordination with the local Infrastucutre Ministry and under the leadership of the Ambassador with me here, Yoed Magen, the Ambassador Designate to Mexico, we began building a national plan that aims to take all the components that need to be carried out to allow the destroyed buildings to be removed, to demolish them, to remove the large amount of waste that has accumulated, and to begin to return this place to some kind of routine."

Edri added, “We are very proud to represent Israel here. There are more than 30 members of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Home Front Command, and other IDF bodies. We are working around the clock together with the local government and the Venezuelan government's Ministry of Infrastructure.

"We have also connected with the local Jewish community, which is a very Zionist and very warm community. The reception we have received here has been overwhelmingly welcoming. Both government officials and the Venezuelan people have shown great warmth toward the delegation. We feel safe moving around here and carrying out our mission. There is no one prouder than Ambassador Yoed and me to stand here on behalf of the State of Israel, wearing the country's symbols on our clothing and carrying out this important mission. Thank you for the opportunity, and we are very pleased to speak with you."