ZAKA Search & Rescue team operating in Venezuela ZAKA

ZAKA Search & Rescue, Israel's internationally recognized volunteer emergency response and disaster victim recovery organization, has deployed its specialized international response team to earthquake-stricken Venezuela, where members are working alongside Venezuelan authorities in ongoing search, rescue and humanitarian operations.

The team is working alongside the Venezuelan government and local responders conducting silent searches inside collapsed structures while relaying field intelligence to ZAKA's operations center in Israel. There, specialists are providing advanced satellite imagery analysis, GIS mapping, structural engineering assessments and other technical support to identify priority search areas and improve the effectiveness and safety of rescue efforts.

The mission includes Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) specialists, civil engineers, paramedics, logistics personnel and humanitarian operations coordinators. Operating within the unified incident command structure, the team is supporting local responders with structural assessments, rescue operations, medical assistance, missing persons investigations and operational planning.

ZAKA Search & Rescue team operating in Venezuela ZAKA

Beyond search and rescue, ZAKA engineers are helping local authorities inspect and evaluate damaged buildings to determine whether they appear safe for families to return home. Team members are also working with hospitals and healthcare officials to assess humanitarian needs, distribute medical equipment brought by the team and coordinate additional medical supplies as needed.

"Our commitment is to stand with communities in their darkest moments," said ZAKA Search & Rescue CEO Dubi Weissenstern. "Whether through the responders working on the ground or the specialists supporting them from Israel, our mission is to save lives, support local rescue efforts and provide assistance wherever it is needed. Venezuela is facing an extraordinary tragedy, and we are committed to helping in every way we can."

"Time is working against us, but every hour matters," said ZAKA Search & Rescue Commander Nachman Dyksztejn, who is leading the mission. "As long as there is hope of finding survivors or bringing closure to families waiting for answers, our work continues. We are here to support local responders, help those affected and stand with this community during an incredibly difficult time."

The international mission to Venezuela was funded by ZAKA supporters in North America including Eagle Mountain International Church and Bridges for Peace.

"This deployment highlights the strength of ZAKA's international response model," said ZAKA Director of International Relations Marnix van Ede. "Our field teams are working hand in hand with technical experts in Israel to direct resources where they can have the greatest impact. We are grateful to the Government of Venezuela and the country's emergency responders for their partnership throughout this mission."