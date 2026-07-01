A preliminary team from the Israeli humanitarian assistance delegation landed in Venezuela on Wednesday, following its departure from Israel in response to the earthquake that struck the country. The delegation will work alongside the local authorities to support recovery efforts.

The delegation is led by Israel’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Yoed Magen, on behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and by Brigadier General Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of the Home Front Command, who is leading the IDF delegation.

Immediately upon arrival, members of the delegation began a series of working meetings with local authorities, emergency response officials, and additional partners to establish a situational assessment, identify needs on the ground, plan the joint effort, and complete preparations ahead of the start of operational activities.

The remaining members of the delegation will join the preliminary team in the coming days.

Once preparations are complete, the expert teams will begin operating alongside the local authorities to support the recovery efforts, while sharing the knowledge and experience the State of Israel has gained in responding to earthquakes, emergency situations, and humanitarian assistance missions around the world.