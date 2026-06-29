Following the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, a joint delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Home Front Command will depart tomorrow (Tuesday) for Venezuela, following the devastating earthquake that struck the country. The delegation’s departure and coordination follow a review by the National Security Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives in the delegation will be led by Ambassador Yoed Magen, who grew up in Venezuela. The Home Front Command delegation will be commanded by Brigadier General Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of the Home Front Command.

The delegation includes engineering professionals from the Home Front Command, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additional experts from the Home Front Command and the National Emergency Management Authority are expected to join later.

The experts will work in cooperation with their counterparts in Venezuela and in accordance with the needs on the ground.

More than 1,700 people have died since last week’s devastating earthquakes in the country. National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said on Monday that the quakes have affected at least 22,619 people, including 5,034 who were injured, and that of the at least 855 buildings that were damaged, 189 collapsed completely.