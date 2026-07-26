The IDF confirmed that on Saturday, it struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Hamam Eid, the Commander of Hamas’ UAV Cell in the central camps.

According to the IDF, as part of his role, the terrorist was responsible for the production of UAVs for the Hamas terrorist organization in the central camps, intended to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Previously, Hamam served as the Head of the Drone Unit in the central camps and took part in planning and carrying out aerial terrorist attacks against IDF troops.

Recently, the terrorist had been operating to rehabilitate and strengthen Hamas’ aerial capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The military made clear that its troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.