זירת התאונה ליד שער הגיא הצלה ללא גבולות

An unusual traffic accident occurred Monday afternoon at the gas station near the Sha'ar Hagai interchange, when a truck overturned and struck several vehicles at the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedics called to the scene provided medical treatment to a 17-year-old girl in moderate condition and another person with minor injuries, and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The Fire and Rescue Service said, "A report was received by the Jerusalem District 102 emergency hotline regarding a truck that overturned at the entrance to the Paz gas station on Highway 1 toward Tel Aviv, striking four additional vehicles."

"Four firefighting and rescue crews from the Beit Shemesh station were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, the teams began rescue operations to extricate one trapped victim, who was transferred for treatment by the medical personnel and declared to be in serious condition."

There is currently heavy traffic at the scene, and the gas station remains closed until the operation is completed and the damaged truck and vehicles are removed.