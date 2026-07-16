Road 446 has been closed to traffic in both directions between the Hashmonaim Crossing and the Nili Junction following a gas leak from a truck damaged in a traffic accident.

Police from the Modi'in Illit station in Samaria are operating at the scene, along with firefighters.

According to police, during an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle which had been reported, the officers noticed a vehicle driving against traffic and presenting a serious danger to other motorists. During the incident, the police car was rammed, causing it to veer off course and collide with the side of the truck.

Two police officers sustained light injuries in the collision and were evacuated for medical treatment. The collision caused liquefied petroleum gas to leak from the truck, and firefighters from the Binyamin district are working to contain the incident.

Police said Road 446 remains closed in both directions between the Hashmonaim Crossing and the Nili Junction, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.