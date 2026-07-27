השריפה בשדרות צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

A fire broke out Monday morning at a warehouse complex in the industrial zone of Sderot, with firefighters working to prevent the flames from spreading.

About 25 firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene. No injuries have been reported, despite the fire and the heavy smoke billowing from the area.

During firefighting operations and inspections at the site, officials suspected an ammonia leak at one of the factories. As a precaution, some residents of nearby neighborhoods were evacuated, and authorities later ordered everyone in the industrial zone to leave the area.

A short time later, authorities ruled out the presence of a hazardous materials leak.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.