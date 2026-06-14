הטיפול בשריפה בבת עין דוברות כבאות והצלה יו"ש

Firefighting crews from the Yehuda Regional Station are working this evening (Sunday) to contain a fire that broke out in an open area and spread to homes and vehicles in the community of Bat Ayin.

Due to the difficult terrain and concerns that people may be trapped, additional forces were dispatched and the operation was divided into several sectors. Firefighters are working simultaneously to halt the spread of the flames and protect nearby homes.

More than ten firefighting teams, supported by crews from neighboring stations and volunteers, are operating at the scene. The teams are battling the fire after it spread to prefabricated structures, while also carrying out searches for possible trapped residents and preventing the blaze from reaching additional buildings.

Firefighters are also continuing intensive efforts to gain control of the fire in the open area surrounding the community.

Deputy Chief Superintendent Tamir Erez, commander of the Yehuda Regional Station, said: "Firefighters and volunteers are operating under complex conditions, with difficult terrain and several scenes unfolding at the same time. Our goal is to save lives and stop the fire line from continuing to advance toward the homes in the community."