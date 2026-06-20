A family escaped a fire that broke out in their apartment in Modi’in Illit after one of the daughters woke up to the smoke and alerted the rest of the household.

The family managed to exit the apartment safely. An initial investigation indicates that the fire started due to candles that were lit on top of a refrigerator.

The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The incident ended without any injuries, as the daughter’s quick alert allowed the apartment to be evacuated in time.