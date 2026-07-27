Former Prime Minister and chairman of the "Beyachad" (Together) party, Naftali Bennett, declared at the INSS National Security Conference that, if he heads Israel's next government, he will designate Qatar as an enemy state, accusing it of financing terrorism and operating a global influence campaign against Israel.

"In the next government, I will declare Qatar an enemy state," Bennett said. "It is a cancer that sends metastases into the West, and even into the office of Israel's prime minister."

Bennett intensified his criticism, claiming that Qatar's activities are directed against the very existence of the State of Israel.

"Qatar is a violent antisemitic cancer that sends metastases into the West and even into the office of Israel's prime minister, with the goal of destroying the State of Israel," he said.

According to Bennett, Qatar's responsibility goes beyond political or financial support for Hamas.

"As the principal financier of Islamist terrorism, headed by Hamas, Qatar's hands are stained with the blood of our sons and daughters who were murdered, raped, burned, and abducted on October 7," he said.

Bennett further argued that Qatar has spent years building a global influence network aimed at undermining Israel, pointing in particular to the Al Jazeera media network.

"Qatar has built a global influence operation to destroy Israel. In a sophisticated manner, it operates and funds the antisemitic Al Jazeera network, which amplifies Hamas's messages and incites against Israel," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Bennett linked the issue to the investigation into the events of October 7, arguing that if a commission of inquiry had been established, Qatar's role should have been one of its central areas of investigation.

"Had even the most basic commission of inquiry into October 7 been established, one of its first conclusions would have been that Qatar is an enemy state, and that its leaders seek to destroy Israel," he said.