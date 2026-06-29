Washington and Tehran have committed to a temporary halt in military strikes as diplomats prepare for an emergency summit this Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, Axios reported on Sunday. The critical talks aim to resolve an escalating conflict centered on navigation rights within the Strait of Hormuz.

This diplomatic pause comes as the ceasefire faces imminent collapse following fresh rounds of retaliatory strikes and an overt warning from President Donald Trump, who threatened on Saturday night to reignite full-scale military operations to "complete the job."

The breakdown of the peace agreement traces back to friction over how to interpret the original war-ending memorandum of understanding (MOU), specifically regarding control over the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Commenting on the immediate pause, a high-ranking American policymaker informed Axios, "We decided to stop all the kinetic activity."

A second US administrative official expanded on the arrangement, noting that both militaries intend to stand down "for now" and emphasized that "vessels can move freely" while technical negotiations proceed.

Both of these sources, alongside a third individual familiar with the developments, validated the schedule for Tuesday's diplomatic session.

Under the initial framework layout, Tehran had pledged to exhaust all efforts to guarantee the unhindered travel of commercial freight through the strategic channel. In exchange, Washington dismantled its naval embargo on domestic Iranian ports.

Subsequent high-profile talks held in Switzerland saw the American delegation - led by Vice President JD Vance - reach an accord with Iranian envoys to launch a direct communication framework. This "hotline" was designed to link the American armed forces with Iran’s primary military command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to regulate maritime movement.

However, as of Saturday, this critical emergency link was still not functioning, a delay that coincided with Tehran reinstating its demands that transiting cargo liners must obtain explicit permission to cross.

According to an informed source, the upcoming Tuesday forum was originally slated to take place in Switzerland with an agenda focused on Iran's nuclear capabilities. The recent flare-up in maritime hostilities ultimately forced negotiators to relocate to Qatar and pivot the entire scope of the meeting toward the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The White House has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the matter.