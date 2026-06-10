Taher al-Nunu, media advisor to the leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization, reported progress in the Cairo talks between representatives of Hamas and other Palestinian Arab factions. The discussions aim to formulate a unified stance on the roadmap presented by Hamas to mediators, in an attempt to advance US President Donald Trump’s plan for an accord in the Gaza Strip.

In a published statement, al-Nunu noted that "the talks addressed all matters pertaining to the first phase of the ceasefire agreement: consolidating the political rights of the Palestinian people, expediting the deployment of the national governing committee for the Gaza Strip and transferring all authorities to it, increasing humanitarian aid, initiating the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entirety of the Strip."

The Hamas delegation to the Cairo talks is led by Khalil al-Hayya, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. Alongside his meetings with representatives of the Palestinian Arab factions, al-Hayya met with the Egyptian and Turkish intelligence chiefs, as well as the Prime Minister of Qatar.

Meanwhile, senior sources told Al-Qahera news channel that Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are working in coordination to accelerate contacts regarding the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the report, the three nations view the continued implementation of the ceasefire agreement as critical and are exerting pressure to advance the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip without further delay.