A new poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan 11 News reveals that if elections were held today, Gadi Eisenkot’s "Yashar" party would emerge as the largest faction with 22 seats, with Likud closely following at 21 seats.

The Together party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, projected at 15 seats. It is followed by Otzma Yehudit with 10, The Democrats with 9, Yisrael Beytenu with 9, Shas with 8, and United Torah Judaism with 8. Rounding out the field are Hadash-Ta'al with 5, Ra'am with 5, the Religious Zionist party with 4, and the newly formed alliance of Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel with 4 seats.

In terms of political blocs, the right-wing bloc commands 51 seats, while the bloc opposing Netanyahu captures 55 seats.

The Blue and White and Balad parties failed to pass the electoral threshold.