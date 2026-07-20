The Likud Constitution Committee on Sunday approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, granting him three reserved slots (discretionary appointments) in the top ten of the Likud's Knesset slate, three additional slots in the second ten, and two more further down the slate.

Among other measures, it was also determined that in the event of a "wartime scenario," the party chairman may establish a steering committee to recommend a final lineup for his final approval.

Various proposals regarding primary rules, regional districts, and reserved slots were presented during the debate. According to the announcement, the complete framework detailing the specific placement of regional districts and discretionary slots will be published on the Likud website at a later time.

Under the newly approved framework, several key principles and conditions were established for forming the upcoming Knesset roster. The final placement of regional district representatives will be determined by voter registration numbers. Ministers, deputy ministers, and sitting MKs will be barred from running in regional districts, with the sole exception of the non-Jewish sector district.

The Prime Minister’s handpicked appointments will not override minority-interest quotas for women. For instance, if only two women are elected to positions up to and including the 14th slot, only the dedicated female quota at the 10th spot will be nullified.

Finally, in the event of a wartime scenario (defined as transitioning from a "special home front situation" to one that includes restrictions on public gatherings) occurring between the committee's approval and the scheduled primary date, Netanyahu reserves the right to deploy a steering committee to select the list rather than holding a primary election.